'I have to...' - Sunderland loanee opens up on 'vital' opportunity with new club

The Sunderland starlet put in an eye-catching performance for his new club in midweek

Sunderland loanee Matty Young has admitted that it is “vital” he takes every opportunity he can with new club Salford City.

The teenager moved to the Peninsula Stadium over the summer, but has found minutes hard to come by so far. Young is still waiting on his debut in League Two, and has instead had to settle for four appearances spread across three cup competitions.

The most recent of those outings came on Tuesday evening, with the young stopper saving two penalties in a single half to help Salford to a 3-2 win over Wolves U21s - heroics that Sunderland Academy’s official X account dubbed “unbelievable”.

Young himself is realistic about his current role as deputy to veteran teammate Jamie Jones, however, and is heavily focused on showing what he is capable of producing whenever he is afforded the chance.

Speaking to Salford’s in-house media after Tuesday’s match, he was asked how important cup games are for his development, to which he responded: “For me, it is vital; I have to take every opportunity I get.

“I know obviously Jay [Jamie Jones] is doing well in the league and I have not had an opportunity yet, but when I get the opportunity to play in the FA Cup or the Papa John’s, I have to take them and show what I can bring.”

Addressing the decision to send Young out on loan this summer, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are really pleased with Matty’s progress, and we feel that further exposure to men’s football is the perfect environment for him to continue his development.

“Although he is still only 17, he demonstrated last season that he can rise to the challenge and we will monitor his progress closely. Our coaching team, including Alessandro Barcherini, with the support of Jonny Maddison and Mark Prudhoe, have done an excellent job in preparing Matty for this type of opportunity, which we believe he will grasp with both hands.”