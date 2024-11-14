Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland-related stories you might have missed

Few teams in the country can boast the same willingness to trust in youth as Sunderland. The Black Cats have become renowned for their development of emerging talent in recent years, and under Regis Le Bris, that trend has continued in fine fashion.

From first team regulars to teenage starlets who have been sent out to further their personal progression on loan, many of Sunderland’s youngsters are thriving at the moment. With that in mind, here’s a round-up of some of the stories that you might have missed in recent days...

Sunderland set “huge” Rigg asking price

Sunderland are set to demand a “huge” fee for teenage sensation Chris Rigg in an effort to fend off Premier League interest in the midfielder, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a key presence for the Black Cats this season, scoring three goals across 14 Championship outings so far. Subsequently, he has been linked with a whole host of European giants, with the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid all touted as admirers at various points.

Indeed, in recent days it has been suggested that United in particular have frequently sent scouts to monitor his progress over the past few months. But according to Football Insider, a transfer in the immediate future is “unlikely”, with the Black Cats set to slap a sizeable price tag on their precocious talent in an effort to retain his services for a while longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young provides double penalty heroics

Elsewhere, Sunderland loanee Matty Young was the hero of the piece as Salford City beat Wolves U21s in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night, saving a pair of penalties in a 3-2 win for his new club.

The teenage goalkeeper joined Salford over the summer, but has largely struggled for regular first team minutes, with his midweek outing representing just his fifth appearance thus far. All of those outings have come in cup competition, with veteran stopper Jamie Jones ahead of him in the pecking order at the Peninsula Stadium.

Nevertheless, Young took his opportunity to impress on Tuesday and shone brightly, denying Wanderers with two smart stops to his right-hand side. In a subsequent post to social media, Sunderland official academy account described the 17-year-old’s contribution as “unbelievable”.