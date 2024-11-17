Ex-Manchester United man confirms Crystal Palace interest in £30m-rated Sunderland star
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Manchester United staff member and scouting insider Mick Brown has stated that Crystal Palace’s interest in Chris Rigg is genuine.
Crystal Palace have reportedly had scouts in attendance at a number of Sunderland games this season to watch the 17-year-old, who is already attracting major transfer interest domestically and abroad ahead of the January window.
Palace have a proven track record with players like Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Michael Olise, who have all flourished previously in the Premier League at Selhurst Park. Sunderland are thought to value Rigg at a figure of around £30million
“Yes, he’s one Palace are interested in,” he told Football Insider. “From what I’m told, they’ve had scouts present at a number of his games this year. They’re not the only ones, though. As is always the case for a player his age, there are clubs across Europe all watching him closely.
“But Sunderland are top of the league at the moment, they won’t let him go in January and they’ll want to keep him if they manage to go up. If they don’t get promoted, though, Palace will be in the race to sign him.
“They have a good record bringing players in from the Championship as we’ve seen with the likes of Eze and Wharton, which is always a good sign. Players will see that there’s a clear pathway there and that often plays a part in making the move.“
Rigg signed a new deal at Sunderland last summer, which was his first professional contract and will run for another two-and-three-quarter seasons. Given his current contract, the Black Cats are not likely to be tempted into selling during January and are well protected in the event of further interest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.