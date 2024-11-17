Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular former Sunderland player is nearing a return to fitness after suffering a medial ligament injury

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Stoke City have been handed good news on the injury front ahead of their upcoming games over the festive period.

The Potters return to action after the international break against Queens Park Rangers next weekend and then play Preston North End the following Tuesday. Burnley visit the Bet365 Stadium at the end of the month before travelling to play Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

However, ahead of Stoke City’s upcoming fixtures, sporting chief Jon Walters has been speaking about the current injury situation at the Bet365 Stadium, including an update on former Sunderland favourite and promotion-winner Lynden Gooch.

“Enda (Stevens) and Ash (Ashley Phillips) are just little niggly things and nothing to be too concerned about,” said Walters, as detailed by Stoke-on-Trent Live. “Ben Pearson will be longer than the others, Lynden is looking really good and will hopefully be joining in sooner than the others.

Bosun is out running and doing really well. He’s desperate to play and it’s been annoying. He’s desperate to be involved and he’s pushing himself. He’s doing well, not too far. Sam (Gallagher) has had no reaction and he’s pushing too. They’re both running, both fine, so it’s a case of how far we push them and how quickly to make sure that when they come back they don’t get injured.”

Gooch joined Stoke City from Sunderland under former Cats boss Alex Neil two summers and played 29 times in the Championship as the Potters avoided relegation from the second tier last season before suffering suspected medial ligament damage earlier this campaign.