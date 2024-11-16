Not many people would have predicted that after almost one third of the Championship season, Sunderland would find themselves sitting at the top of the table. The Black Cats have enjoyed a superb start under Regis Le Bris, and at this early stage, very much boast the look of genuine promotion contenders.

Partially, their new head coach is to thank for the club’s upturn in fortunes, but credit also has to go to his squad, who have shone brightly during the early exchanges of the campaign. From teenage sensations Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, to new signings Wilson Isidor and Chris Mepham, to more established names like Dennis Cirkin and Patrick Roberts, plenty in red and white have given good accounts of themselves, but who has been Sunderland’s best player so far?

We’ve turned to stats gurus Whoscored for a definitive answer. The number-crunchers cast a beady eye over every Championship match and award all involved a rating based on their performance, and by taking an average of these figures, we have been able to rank the entirety of the Black Cats’ dressing room from lowest to highest. Check out the full gallery below...

1 . 22. Leo Hjelde - 6.00 The Norwegian has barely featured for the Black Cats this season, and has struggled to catch the eye across three substitute appearances in the Championship. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . 21. Nazariy Rusyn - 6.04 Reduced to increasingly infrequent cameos during the opening run of the season, the Ukrainian looks set for limited opportunities under Regis Le Bris. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 20. Adil Aouchiche - 6.04 Aouchiche has been left out of Regis Le Bris' match day squad for some time now, and faces an uphill battle to convince the manager of his place in Sunderland's plans. | Ian Horrocks Photo Sales