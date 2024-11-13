Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland full-back has been linked with a move to Leeds United in recent days.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has urged the Black Cats to snub any potential deal that would see in-form left-back Dennis Cirkin leave the club for Leeds United.

The 22-year-old has reportedly emerged as a target for Daniel Farke’s side in recent days, and with his contract at the Stadium of Light set to expire in 2026, his long-term future on Wearside remains far from secure.

But Goodman has insisted that Sunderland must do all they can to retain Cirkin’s services, suggesting that any prospective exit would lead to “uproar”. Speaking to Gambling Zone, the pundit said: “I would love to think that there is no way in the slightest Sunderland would allow Dennis Cirkin to leave in their current situation, especially to Leeds, a definite promotion rival. He's one of the best left-backs in the Championship and scored a great goal against Coventry at the weekend. He would be a brilliant addition for Leeds but I'm not sure I can see it happening.

“After selling Jack Clarke in the summer, it would cause uproar amongst Sunderland fans if they sold another one of their young stars. I can see why Leeds would be interested but, if I was Sunderland, I'd be having none of it.”

Goodman is not the only pundit to speak out on Cirkin’s future in recent days. Former England international Carlton Palmer has also weighed in on the topic, claiming that he expects the full-back to put pen to paper on a new contract in the North East sooner rather than later.

He said: "There's one thing that's not going to happen, they're not going to sell him to Leeds United. That's for sure. Sunderland are top of the league and Leeds are vying to get promotion, he won't be sold and I would be very, very surprised if he doesn't commit his future to Sunderland in the coming weeks and months. Sunderland are flying at the moment and as they've stated, they're not looking to get rid of players, they're looking to add to the squad to increase their chances of getting promotion.”