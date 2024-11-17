Several transfer stories have already arisen with Sunderland linked with a couple of incoming deals already as January approaches plus some outgoings too.

Dennis Cirkin has been linked with Leeds United. The Sunday Mirror claims that the Whites are interested in the left-back this coming January but also adds that Sunderland are unlikely to sell the former Tottenham man. Cirkin is under contract at the club until 2026.

The Sun have claimed that Premier League club Nottingham Forest are interested in starlets Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson. The duo are highly rated, with Rigg playing in the majority of Sunderland’s games so far this season despite being just 17 years old. Watson made his first start for his boyhood club away to Preston North End recently. The Black Cats rebuffed bids from Brighton for the 18-year-old last summer.

The Sun also claim that Borussia Dortmund want Jobe Bellinghamto follow in brother Jude's footsteps by moving to Germany. West Ham are also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old with Sunderland thought to value the highly-rated midfielder at around £21million. Last summer, Jobe extended his contract with Sunderland until the end of the 2027-28 season despite interest from other clubs including Crystal Palace and Brentford.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

If all of the rumours were to come true, how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI and bench below if the Black Cats hold onto their best players and add reinforcements!

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . LB: Dennis Cirkin Arguably one of Sunderland's brightest performers this season, the left-back has made such a difference since making his return to the starting XI. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Trai Hume Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet. | Frank Reid Photo Sales