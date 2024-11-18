Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have started the new season at an impressive pace.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and it is still unclear as to what exactly Sunderland’s plans will be.

On the one hand, the Black Cats have started the season at such a dominant pace that reinforcements aren’t as obviously needed as they have been in years gone by. On the other, if they really want to press home their promotion credentials, then now would be as good a time to recruit as any.

With that in mind, here are three positions that Sunderland could look to bolster in this winter...

Full-back

This has been a matter of some urgency for quite a while now, but witnessing the confusion and ongoing speculation that has followed Trai Hume’s recent suspension really hammers home just how badly Sunderland need to bring in adequate cover at full-back.

Arguably, when everybody is fit, there is little issue; Niall Huggins and Aji Alese are both admirable deputies with the quality to stake first team claims of their own. But it is still unclear when the former will be available for selection again, and the latter is no stranger to a treatment table either. The Black Cats are constantly one injury to Hume, or Dennis Cirkin, away from a mini-crisis, and the sooner they bring in another body, the easier we can all rest.

Centre midfield

On paper, Sunderland are well-stocked in the centre of the park, but again, injuries and suspensions have spread Regis Le Bris’ options thin in recent weeks. Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, and Chris Rigg are as proficient a midfield trio as the Championship has to offer, while summer signing Alan Browne has proven himself to be a valuable addition since his arrival. But fellow acquisitions Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic are yet to make their debuts, let alone an impact, and it is understandable how, in that context, the prospect of January additions appeal.

Jordan Henderson is a name that has been repeatedly touted, but ultimately, much will depend on how quickly Samed can work his way back to full fitness, and how soon Le Bris is willing to put his faith in the relatively unproven Aleksic. If both come good, the engine room looks okay. If they don’t signings may be required.

Striker

In truth, this is very probably a position that Sunderland won’t consider a high priority in January. With Wilson Isidor in fine form, and Eliezer Mayenda starting the season well, the Black Cats look to have genuine options at the point of attack. Factor in Aaron Connolly and the injured Ahmed Abdullahi, and Le Bris could eventually have as many as four senior striking alternatives at his disposal.

That being said, there are reasons to be doubtful. Behind Isidor, Mayenda has only scored in one game this season, while Connolly is yet to find the back of the net, and Abdullahi remains something of an unknown entity. There is a version of events where all four come good and the Black Cats flourish, but there is also one where they find themselves overly reliant on Isidor’s presence. In the event of the latter, maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea to consider bringing in another proven goalscorer this winter.