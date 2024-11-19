Leeds United man sends promotion to message to Sunderland and Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wales international believes Leeds United have more to give amid competition from Sunderland

Ethan Ampadu believes Leeds United have “more” to give amid competition from Sunderland and Sheffield United at the top of the Championship.

The Black Cats and Blades are tied on 31 points at the summit in the second tier with Régis Le Bris’ side top on goal difference. Leeds United, however, are currently third in the league with 29 points as Championship clubs prepare to return this weekend after the November international break.

"When you are sitting in third, you can say it's positive, which has been the case," Ampadu told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "But we also know that we have got more to give, we have got more potential to unlock, which I think is very, really exciting for us now. But it's all good and well talking about it, for us, it's about going out and doing it on the pitch."

Speaking during another recent interview with BBC Radio Leeds, Ampadu said: "We try and make it entertaining. Obviously, we come up against a lot of teams who maybe have a low-block, and try to slow the game down.

"Maybe sometimes, that's just how the game goes, but for us players we want to play in an entertaining way. But at the end of the day, we want to do what we've got to do to get the result. "Thankfully, more often than not, we've had that this season. But don't worry, we're trying to give entertaining football. Sometimes, the game can be broken up into a slower pace, but that's not always just our fault."