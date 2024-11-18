Sunderland star set for second international start after recent debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland sensation Jobe Bellingham is set to feature again for England U21s this evening

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has once again been named in England U21s’ starting XI as they prepare to face the Netherlands on Monday evening.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Young Lions on Friday, playing 68 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Spain before being substituted. Heading into Monday’s clash, interim head coach Ben Futcher has named a largely unchanged side, with the Stadium of Light talent retaining his place in the middle of the park. England’s only alteration sees Newcastle United starlet Lewis Miley join Bellingham in the centre of midfield.

While he may not have registered a goal or assist last week, the Sunderland man still made a notable impact with supporters. According to Daily Mail journalist Nathan Salt, Bellingham was “the big draw” of his side’s Spanish stalemate, with the reporter stating after the final whistle: “Jobe Bellingham absolutely mobbed outside the team bus. Had more requests for selfies and autographs than any player that played tonight.”

Similarly, The Guardian reported: “At the end, ball boys holding camera phones had run on seeking out Jobe Bellingham, who had played over an hour on his U21 debut, while players from each side made their way towards familiar faces, of which there were many.”

Bellingham’s time with the Young Lions has allowed him to follow in the footsteps of elder brother Jude, who previously represented England at U21 level before making the step up to the senior side. In a recent interview, Jude also expressed his hope that he can one day play alongside his sibling for the national team, saying: “Because we're of a similar age and we've played together for so long - in the street and on tufts of grass - to play with my brother for England, that would be the biggest dream of my life.

“That would mean more than any of the trophies, especially if we managed to do it on a consistent basis and play at a major tournament together, win things together. Honestly, nothing would even get close to that, nothing.”

England’s clash with the Netherlands kicks off at 5.45pm on Monday evening, and can be watched live and free on YouTube here.