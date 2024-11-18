Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £30million-rated Sunderland star has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks

Chris Rigg has no interest in leaving Sunderland during the upcoming January transfer window, The Echo has learned.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has been the subject of intense transfer speculation already this season despite signing a three-year professional deal with the Wearsiders last summer. Rigg has cemented himself as a key player for new head coach Régis Le Bris and has made 14 appearances in the Championship already this campaign, scoring three goals from midfield.

Rigg had the opportunity to leave Sunderland last summer amid interest and offers from Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and others but opted to stay with the Black Cats able to offer the highly-rated teenager a chance to shine in the EFL by playing regular football.

Despite fresh reports during recent weeks suggesting that Rigg will “quit” Sunderland for a bigger club during the upcoming window, The Echo has learned that the player has no interest in leaving the club during the January transfer trading period, with his development on track under Le Bris in the Championship. Sources have reiterated that Rigg remains happy playing for the Wearsiders as things stand and is motivated to help continue the club’s upward trajectory.

Rigg has been rated as worth around £30million by some outlets over the past couple of months, with Manchester United thought to be interested in a deal for the youngster. However, it is understood that Sunderland are highly unlikely to accept any deal during the winter window. Moreover, Rigg himself does not yet feel like he needs to move on having only just cemented himself as a first-team regular.