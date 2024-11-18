Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans are eager for Sunderland to be busy in the January transfer window

Sunderland supporters have had their say on the areas of Regis Le Bris’ squad that they would like to see strengthened during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an electric start to the new season, and currently sit top of the Championship as we approach the end of the third international break of the campaign. On the other side of that break is a tricky clash against Millwall at The Den on Saturday afternoon, and one made all the more difficult by Sunderland’s current personnel issues.

Le Bris is set to be without a number of influential first team figures this weekend, with Trai Hume, Jobe Bellingham, and Patrick Roberts suspended, Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle possibly injured, and a smattering of other mid to long-term absentees besides. Taken together, it is a stretching of resources that has properly brought into question the depth of Sunderland’s dressing room for the first time under the Frenchman.

And with that in mind, The Echo have turned to fans in recent days to gather their opinion on where the Black Cats need to reinforce this winter. Given four options - full-back, centre midfield, winger, and striker - some 44% of respondents suggested that they would like to see the Black Cats bring in extra cover for Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin.

The next highest priority for supporters is a new striker, with 28% suggesting that they would like to see more competition for leading scorer Wilson Isidor. Alongside the Frenchman, Le Bris does, of course, have Eliezer Mayenda, Aaron Connolly, and the injured Ahmed Abdullahi to call upon, but it would appear that those of a red and white persuasion would still prefer more firepower besides.

Elsewhere, 22% believe that the centre of midfield needs reinforcing. Dan Neil, Jobe Belliingham, Chris Rigg, and Alan Browne have all impressed this season, but Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic are still yet to make their debut for the club, and it remains to be seen how much of an impact either will be able to muster over the remainder of the campaign.

Finally, just 6% of those polled are of the opinion that Sunderland need to prioritise a winger in January. With Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts both starting the season brightly, and with teenage talent Tommy Watson rising through the ranks and Ian Poveda still to return from injury, it would appear that the fanbase is relatively satisfied with Le Bris’ current options.