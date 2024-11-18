Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland defender could have an international decision to make in the coming months...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland man Dennis Cirkin has remained coy on which international side he would prefer to represent if handed the opportunity.

The 22-year-old full-back was born in Dublin to parents from Latvia and is eligible to represent both nations on the international stage. Cirkin is also eligible to represent England after moving to London when he was just three years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender represented England through the youth groups, earning caps at under-16 level right the way through to the under-20s. There has been some speculation, however, that Cirkin could represent the Republic of Ireland with ex-Sunderland man and current Ireland staff member John O’Shea spotted watching the player at a game recently.

“I've got a few nationalities,” Cirkin, who scored a stunning goal against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, said when asked after the game about which international team he would like to represent in the future.

“But I think at the moment, especially because of last season, where I was basically injured for the whole season, that's just my main focus in staying fit, being consistent, making that spot mine and thriving at club level first before I start to look into any pathways but for sure, I'm always thinking about it.”

Cirkin has been ever-present for Sunderland this season under head coach Régis Le Bris and has started all of the club’s Championship games during 2024-25 so far with the Wearsiders top of the league on goal difference heading into the international break.