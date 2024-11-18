Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship this weekend with five of Régis Le Bris’ first-team players potentially missing

Sunderland face Millwall at The Den in the Championship on Saturday, with Régis Le Bris facing several challenging team selection calls due to injury and suspension issues.

The Black Cats threw away a two-goal lead against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light last time out before the international break to draw their third game on the spin following goalless stalemates against Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End away.

Sunderland are unbeaten in eight Championship games since Watford but are also winless in three and failed to extend their lead at the top of the league against QPR, Preston and Coventry, meaning Le Bris’ side are ahead of second-place Sheffield United on goal difference.

Ahead of Millwall, though, we explain the injury and suspension issues facing Le Bris and how the Frenchman may combat them this weekend:

Three Sunderland players suspended

Sunderland have three key players suspended for the game against Millwall at The Den. Jobe Bellingham is serving the third game of a three-game ban after his straight red card against QPR earlier this season. The former Birmingham City man is also on four yellow cards, meaning that when he returns he will once again be walking a disciplinary tightrope, with his fifth caution to result in another one-game ban.

Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts will also miss the clash against Millwall after the pair picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light last time out. The right-sided duo will serve a one-game ban. Another one to watch during Millwall will be Chris Rigg. Like Jobe, the youngster is on four yellows this campaign and his next will result in a single-game ban.

Two major injury doubts for Sunderland

Sunderland also come into the game against Millwall with two major injury doubts. Both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne came off against Coventry City, and it is understood both are unlikely to feature against the Lions, with the pair also potentially set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Browne took what looked to be a nasty impact injury against Coventry City and was seen struggling with his led while Mundle appeared to pick up some form of muscle injury during the Championship fixture. Le Bris is due to speak on Thursday ahead of the game on Saturday with confirmation either way expected.

What could Le Bris do against Millwall?

That is the million-dollar question. There are several options available to Le Bris. One could be to stick with his 4-3-3 formation and utilise Zak Johnson at right-back and Dan Ballard with Chris Mepham, which would allow Luke O’Nien to play in midfield alongside Dan Neil and Rigg. Wilson Isidor could then play up front with Aaron Connolly at right-wing and Tommy Watson on the opposite flank.

Alternatively, keeping the same formation, O’Nien could move to right-back with one of Milan Aleksic, Harrison Jones or Adil Aouchiche as options in midfield. Le Bris could also opt to bring Abdoullah Ba, who can play on the right side of attack back into the fold. Le Bris also has the option to switch to a 4-4-2 with Eliezer Mayenda now fit, or a five-at-the-back system.