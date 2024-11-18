Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland scouts were spotted watching the League Two clash over the international break

Members of Sunderland’s scouting team were spotted watching an EFL game last weekend.

The January transfer window is fast approaching with the Black Cats under Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey likely to eye reinforcements to aid Régis Le Bris’ promotion push. The Black Cats are currently top of the Championship on goal difference ahead of next Saturday’s game against Millwall at The Den.

Ahead of the game, however, two of Sunderland’s scouting team were spotted taking in the game between Crewe Alexandra and Notts County in League Two on Saturday, with both Matt Barratt and Chris Morris in attendance from the Wearsiders recruitment team.

Crewe Alexandra won the game 2-0 with goals from 26-year-old Shilow Tracey and Ryan Cooney, 24. It is not clear who Sunderland’s scouts were in attendance to watch - however, the Railwaymen boast some exciting young talent, including 21-year-old goalkeeper Filip Marschall and 20-year-old defender Zac Williams.

Alongside Sunderland’s scouts, there were also representatives from Stoke City, Swansea City, Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, amongst others, with the list for the game doing the rounds on social media over the weekend.

Last January, Sunderland were able to sign Romaine Mundle as Jack Clarke’s long-term successor with the latter eventually moving to Ipswich Town for around £15million the following summer, underling the importance of good succession planning in the transfer market. It could be that Sunderland are looking for bright young gems to bed in over a period of time before other players move on.