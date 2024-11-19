Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new book on the history of Sunderland AFC contains a few stories that even the biggest club obsessives might not have heard.

All Our Yesterdays: A History of Sunderland AFC by Kevin Sinclair tells the story of the club since the end of World War Two.

Kevin, a retired accountant from Hebburn, has been a supporter since the mid 1960s, has made the story more human and relied less on mere facts and figures.

It has been a labour of love and took quite a while to put together.

Kevin said: "I've read a lot of books on Sunderland. Rob Mason's books are absolutely brilliant, but a lot of books I've read have had little mistakes in.

“It wasn't so much that; I just felt that I've got a passion for the club and I've always wanted to put something out there, but never really had the time.

"The highlights of the book for me were when I delved into the 1950s and found a few things out; things that had been handed down in folklore. But to be honest when you go back to the original newspaper reports sometimes it's not what you thought.

"For example, when Trevor Ford made his home debut in 1950 he scored a hat trick against Sheffield Wednesday.

"The folklore was that he dislodge a goalpost with the ferocity of his shot, but it was dislodged when he and the goalkeeper went for the same ball and crashed into it.

"I've also looked at some of the less well reported aspects of the 1973 final."

To find out what Kevin means, All Our Yesterdays: A History of Sunderland AFC is £12 from www.a-love-supreme.com.