The former Sunderland boss is ready to return to England after several years managing abroad

Former Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Gus Poyet wishes to return to England.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea player started his coaching career with Swindon Town as an assistant in 2006 and also enjoyed coaching roles with Leeds United and former club Spurs. Poyet then took the managerial plunge with Brighton in 2009 before joining Sunderland.

After his stint with the Black Cats ended, Poyet enjoyed stints with AEK Athens in Greece, Real Betis in Spain, Shanghai Shenhua in China, Bordeaux in France, Universidad Católicain Chile and the Greece men’s national team. Poyet, however, is keen to return to management in England.

My aim is that one, to come back,” Poyet told The Echo when asked if he would like to return and manage in England. “It's been difficult. It's not easy. There is a big group of young coaches now. So I'm trying to make sure that I get in a place where I'm going to have a chance to do well, not jump in any opportunity.

“But those ones, they are not easy, you know, they don't come quite quickly. So you need to wait sometimes. But during that time, I'm open to managing anywhere in the world,” Poyet concluded.

Sunderland dismissed Poyet in March 2015. At the time of his sacking, the Black Cats were in 17th place in the Premier League and one point above the relegation places.