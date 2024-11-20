Transfer gossip: Borussia Dortmund 'make contact' with £21m-rated Sunderland star
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly “made contact” with Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.
The teenager has been one of the standout performers of the Black Cats’ campaign and marked another notable milestone in his career on Friday evening when he made his debut for England under-21s in a 0-0 draw with Spain.
Jobe also played against the Netherlands during the international break and was one of the stand-out performers. His bow for the Young Lions comes off the back of a week during which he has been at the centre of widespread speculation surrounding his future on Wearside.
According to Sky Sports in Germany, Dortmund “pole position” to sign Jobe. Sky states that the German Dortmund are now "in contact" with the 19-year-old about a potential move to the Westfalenstadion. Jobe’s brother, Jude Bellingham, spent three seasons at the club before moving to Real Madrid, with the Bellingham family still thought to have close ties to Dortmund.
The former Birmingham City man has cemented himself as a crucial cog in Sunderland’s midfield machine and has already featured 60 times in all competitions for the Black Cats since joining the club in the summer of 2023 for a reported £3million transfer fee.
Jobe agreed to a new contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, which will run until 2028 and places Sunderland in a strong position with the 19-year-old’s departure not expected this winter with Crystal Palace and West Ham also thought to be interested. Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.