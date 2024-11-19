Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland icon has been speaking about the club’s January transfer plans

Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery has stated his belief that the club will keep hold of both Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham during the January transfer window.

The midfield pair have both been at the centre of widespread speculation in recent weeks, with a host of Premier League and continental clubs touted as admirers heading into the winter market. In particular, reports have suggested that Borussia Dortmund are readying a bid for Bellingham, while Rigg is being watched on a regular basis by Manchester United.

But despite mounting interest in the teenage duo, Montgomery is optimistic about Sunderland’s chances of retaining their services. In an interview with The Echo, the Black Cats’ record appearance maker was asked if any of the current squad could one day go on to create legacies on Wearside to match those of him and his FA Cup-winning teammates, to which he responded: “There’s no reason why they shouldn’t. Our biggest thing is that we’ve got to keep them, because the likes of Rigg and Bellingham, people are going to be after them in January.

“Can we keep them at the club? There’s no reason why we can’t... What I would hope is that if people do come and buy them, they send them back and we get them on loan. That’s the usual way. But that’s the biggest thing for me, if we can keep them - and I think the board will keep them because I think they can see what we’ve got and the momentum we’ve got.”

Montgomery was speaking to The Echo at an event celebrating the return of highly-acclaimed play The Sunderland Story, which will open for a second run at the Sunderland Empire in May 2025. The production made its debut last year, and proved to be immensely popular amongst Black Cats supporters - so much so that an updated version will enjoy a fortnight-long residency in the city next spring.

The play relays the history of Sunderland AFC through music, comedy, and the heartfelt story of the Carter family, who reminisce about the club and its surrounding region while mourning for the loss of their recently-passed patriarch. The Sunderland Story will run between May 15th and May 31st, with tickets on sale now.