The Echo’s Roar podcast returns to Shots TV tonight, Tuesday, 10.30pm on Freeview 262 and Freely 565.

The Roar podcast returns to Shots TV this evening, with the Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team on hand to discuss all of the latest developments on Wearside.

It’s been a quiet fortnight at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats out of action during the ongoing international break. But Regis Le Bris and his men will look to continue their push for promotion when they face Millwall at The Den on Saturday afternoon. If Sunderland are to come away from the capital with all three points, however, they will have to do so without a number of key players. Influential trio Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts, and Jobe Bellingham are all suspended, while Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne remain notable injury doubts.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone.

With that in mind, Echo writers James Copley and Jason Jones are on hand to try and piece together how Le Bris will look to set up his depleted side this weekend, with plenty of chat on potential personnel and formation alterations. Elsewhere, with speculation rife and becoming increasingly frequent, there’s also a deep discussion on the futures of teenage sensations Chris Rigg and the aforementioned Bellingham, with a closer look at what the January transfer window could hold for the emerging duo.

The Roar podcast is recorded weekly with The Echo’s SAFC team Phil Smith, James Copley, and Jason Jones discussing all things Sunderland. The Roar will be broadcast on Tuesday night at 10.30pm on ShotsTV, Freeview 262 and Freely 565, or you can watch this week’s episode in full here. You can also keep-up-to-speed with all of the latest Sunderland AFC news here, courtesy of The Echo.