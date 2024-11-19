Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham once again caught the eye on Monday

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham once again made a notable impact for England U21s on Monday evening, with the teenager shining on his second start for the Young Lions.

The Stadium of Light starlet made his debut for Ben Futcher’s side on Friday, registering 68 minutes in a 0-0 stalemate with Spain. After that appearance, Bellingham garnered plenty of attention, with Daily Mail journalist Nathan Salt labelling him “the big draw”. In a post to social media, the reporter said: “Jobe Bellingham absolutely mobbed outside the team bus. Had more requests for selfies and autographs than any player that played tonight.”

And after retaining his place in England’s starting XI against the Netherlands, the Sunderland man once again gave a good account of himself on the international stage. Starring in a 1-1 draw, the 19-year-old put in a typically dominant display in the centre of the park.

No player on the pitch eclipsed his tally of 10 successful duels, or his total of five fouls won. Elsewhere, Bellingham also completed some 94% of his attempted passes - again, the highest on display in Almere. Beyond that, Bellingham recorded a dribble success rate of 100%, made three tackles, and executed one key pass.

Watching on from the stands on Monday night was Jude Bellingham, elder brother of the Sunderland sensation. By representing England U21s, Jobe has now followed in his sibling’s footsteps, and the hope is that he can one day graduate to the senior setup as well.

In a recent interview, Jude said: “Because we're of a similar age and we've played together for so long - in the street and on tufts of grass - to play with my brother for England, that would be the biggest dream of my life. “That would mean more than any of the trophies, especially if we managed to do it on a consistent basis and play at a major tournament together, win things together. Honestly, nothing would even get close to that, nothing.”