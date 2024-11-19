Tony Mowbray’s hilarious and heartwarming story about one Sunderland fan's brilliant gesture to him
Tony Mowbray has detailed a heartwarming and brilliant recent interaction with a Sunderland fan.
The former Middlesbrough boss spent 15 months in charge at Sunderland and took the club to the play-offs during their first season back in the Championship before his eventual sacking the following campaign.
After taking over at Birmingham City, however, the soon-to-be 61-year-old was forced to step away from football after receiving a bowel cancer diagnosis. Mowbray, though, is now on the mend and shared a funny story about an interaction with a Sunderland fan recently during an interview with the BBC.
“Whilst I don't think you're ever out of the woods with cancer and I would never disrespect it by thinking or talking about how I'm out of the woods, I feel strong at the moment,” Mowbray told the BBC. “I feel good, I've got on top of my bowel situation a little bit to the point of where I can control it now, so I feel confident enough to come out and meet the people tonight, the people that have been so good to me.
“I mean Sunderland supporters, I was walking my dog maybe a month ago and some guy I saw walked past me, I said morning, he sprinted into a spa shop actually and I was maybe half a mile down the road by the time he came out and he was running with his dog, I thought oh he's taking his dog for a run.
“I didn't know but he'd actually just chasing me down with a bag of Revels and it's like quite amazing to think that people are doing that for me, I'm very humbled by it and the football world in general, by the people of Middlesbrough and the people of Sunderland but the people of Birmingham and all the places, people of Ipswich, all these places.
“And then some really big football managers, Sam Allardyce has been on the phone a lot recently, and lots of football people really care about you. The League Managers Association, I need to say, has been unbelievably supportive, and Sunderland and Birmingham, my last club, have been hugely supportive of me. I feel very humbled by it all, that I've been through this journey, I hope it's a happy ending.”
