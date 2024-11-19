Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland boss was chased down the street with a bag of Revels by one Black Cats fan

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Mowbray has detailed a heartwarming and brilliant recent interaction with a Sunderland fan.

The former Middlesbrough boss spent 15 months in charge at Sunderland and took the club to the play-offs during their first season back in the Championship before his eventual sacking the following campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After taking over at Birmingham City, however, the soon-to-be 61-year-old was forced to step away from football after receiving a bowel cancer diagnosis. Mowbray, though, is now on the mend and shared a funny story about an interaction with a Sunderland fan recently during an interview with the BBC.

“Whilst I don't think you're ever out of the woods with cancer and I would never disrespect it by thinking or talking about how I'm out of the woods, I feel strong at the moment,” Mowbray told the BBC. “I feel good, I've got on top of my bowel situation a little bit to the point of where I can control it now, so I feel confident enough to come out and meet the people tonight, the people that have been so good to me.

“I mean Sunderland supporters, I was walking my dog maybe a month ago and some guy I saw walked past me, I said morning, he sprinted into a spa shop actually and I was maybe half a mile down the road by the time he came out and he was running with his dog, I thought oh he's taking his dog for a run.

“I didn't know but he'd actually just chasing me down with a bag of Revels and it's like quite amazing to think that people are doing that for me, I'm very humbled by it and the football world in general, by the people of Middlesbrough and the people of Sunderland but the people of Birmingham and all the places, people of Ipswich, all these places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then some really big football managers, Sam Allardyce has been on the phone a lot recently, and lots of football people really care about you. The League Managers Association, I need to say, has been unbelievably supportive, and Sunderland and Birmingham, my last club, have been hugely supportive of me. I feel very humbled by it all, that I've been through this journey, I hope it's a happy ending.”