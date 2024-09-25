Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have started the season brightly under Regis Le Bris

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has suggested that he expects his old club to be “in and around the play-offs” this season following their impressive start to life under new head coach Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have opened their Championship campaign with five wins from six matches, and currently occupy an automatic promotion spot heading into an away trip to Watford on Saturday afternoon. Following their clash with the Hornets, they host Derby County and Leeds United in a tricky double header at the Stadium of Light next week.

But Poyet has been encouraged by what he has seen on Wearside so far this term, and is of the belief that Le Bris’ side - backed by a vocal home support - can challenge for a spot in the top six come the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “It’s such a long, long season and it’s important to make a good start which they have. So it’s a massive positive that Sunderland are up there at the top of the table and can now look to maintain this and improve as the season goes on. I expect Sunderland to be in and around the play-offs but anything can happen in this league.

“You have to concentrate on your business, your team and not look at others. With a strong home support, Sunderland can look to use this to their advantage and maintain the style of football they are playing as it should pay dividends.”

This is not the first time that Poyet has spoken highly of Le Bris’ project in the North East. In a recent interview, the Uruguayan hailed the Black Cats boss for his cerebral approach to his new role, saying: “I saw Sunderland in pre-season and I wasn’t sure how they would get on.

"Fast forward to where we are now and it’s been a very impressive start to the season. I really like the way Sunderland are playing, the coach is doing a great job, he is young and intelligent and has the team playing a good brand of football. The wins so far have been excellent and they are scoring goals and defensively have looked good."