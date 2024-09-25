Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland concluded the signing of free agent striker Aaron Connolly earlier this week...

Sunderland’s newest recruit Aaron Connolly has sent a 16-word message to Sunderland fans after signing for the club.

The Republic of Ireland international was a free agent after leaving Hull City last summer but has now been snapped up by Sunderland to add extra firepower to Régis Le Bris’ squad, who currently sit second in the Championship after six games played.

The 24-year-old has penned a one-year deal until the end of the season at the Academy of Light. After the deal was announced, Connolly took to social media to send a message directly to Sunderland fans. On Instagram, he wrote: “Over the moon to have signed for this massive football club @sunderlandafc let’s get too [sic] work.”

“Aaron needs an opportunity to re-establish himself and to reset the perception of him as a professional athlete,” Sunderland’s sporting director Krristjaan Speakman said about the deal on Tuesday evening after it was announced.

“It wasn’t long ago that he was scoring goals in the Premier League and playing for his national team, but he has suffered some setbacks. We all handle challenges differently and when it comes to responding, sometimes we don’t get it right immediately.

“At Sunderland, he’ll have the environment and support to perform and an opportunity to showcase his ability. It’s an important 17-game period following the next international break and we believe Aaron can add value to our squad during that period. We look forward to helping him settle and supporting him in that process.”

Connolly watched Sunderland beat Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and said he is determined to repay the faith the club have placed in him.

“I feel very privileged to sign for Sunderland,” the player said in a statement on the club’s official website. “I have only been up here for a short while, but it’s easy to see what this Club means to people and the atmosphere on Saturday showed that.

“I want to represent that in the right way and pay back the faith the Club has placed in me by playing well and doing what I love more than anything, which is scoring goals. I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”