Sunderland have strengthened their squad with the signing of the former Brighton striker

Kristjaan Speakman says that Aaron Connolly can have an impact at Sunderland after the Irish international signed a short-term deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s sporting director has candidly admitted that the striker needs to re-establish himself after a challenging period in his career but says that Wearside could be the place for him to do exactly that. Connolly has been a free agent since leaving Hull City in the summer but Speakman says the club have signed a player with huge potential.

“Aaron needs an opportunity to re-establish himself and to reset the perception of him as a professional athlete,” Speakman said.

“It wasn’t long ago that he was scoring goals in the Premier League and playing for his national team, but he has suffered some setbacks. We all handle challenges differently and when it comes to responding, sometimes we don’t get it right immediately. At Sunderland, he’ll have the environment and support to perform and an opportunity to showcase his ability. It’s an important 17-game period following the next international break and we believe Aaron can add value to our squad during that period. We look forward to helping him settle and supporting him in that process.”

Connolly watched Sunderland beat Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and said he is determined to repay the faith the club have placed in him.

“I feel very privileged to sign for Sunderland,” he said.

“I have only been up here for a short while, but it’s easy to see what this Club means to people and the atmosphere on Saturday showed that. I want to represent that in the right way and pay back the faith the Club has placed in me by playing well and doing what I love more than anything, which is scoring goals. I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”