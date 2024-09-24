Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland youngster Tomy Watson has been in outstanding form this year for the U21s

Régis Le Bris has admitted that Romaine Mundle's form means Tommy Watson might have to be patient in his search for first-team opportunities, but insists that the 18-year-old is closer than ever to senior minutes.

Watson, who was the subject of numerous bids from Brighton & Hove Albion on deadline day, has been in sparkling form for Sunderland's U21 side this season and scored yet another goal in the 4-3 defeat to Everton on Sunday. Speaking after Sunderland's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light, Le Bris said Watson could take inspiration from how Mundle has seized his opportunity in the wake of Jack Clarke's departure for Ipswich Town.

"Tommy is still young," Le Bris said.

"Romaine waited for his opportunities behind Jack Clarke, so it's like that. We don't know when this door will be open but you need to work behind the scenes so you are ready for this moment. I think Tommy is working hard, he's now close to the professional team and he has good potential. He needs to wait, learn from these experiences even if they are on the bench."

Speaking before the 3-2 defeat to Plymouth, Le Bris hinted that Watson's chance might come when the midweek Championship fixtures begin more regularly next month. The head coach is likely to start rotating more significantly at that point, both from game to game and within them.

"He has improved a lot in a short space of time," Le Bris said.

"Now, it is about making sure he settles in and fits into the culture we are building here. He needs to get to know the game model and the way we want the team to operate. That will come with the experiences he gets with us. I think he is very close to the squad, and he will have opportunities during the periods we are going into where we have three games in a week. I am sure he will get opportunities to show what he is able to do.”

Competition for places in the wide areas is likely to increase further with Ian Poveda returning to training this week, while potential free agent Aaron Connolly can operate in the wide areas even if up front is his natural position.