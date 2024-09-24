Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is proving to be a popular addition to St. Etienne’s squad

Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah is “as good a person off the pitch as he is on it”, according to one of his teammates at new club St. Etienne.

The midfielder sealed a deadline day exit from the Stadium of Light last month, joining the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan. Since then, he has made two appearances for Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side, helping them to a 1-0 victory over LOSC Lille before suffering an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of OGC Nice on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while Ekwah’s fortunes have been mixed, the initial impressions he has made on those around him have been overwhelmingly positive. Speaking to Envertetcontretous, fellow midfielder Aïmen Moueffek said: “Whether it’s with [fellow midfielder] Mathis [Amougou] or Pierre, in the middle we are really complementary. The profiles are all different, Pierre for example is more defensive, Mathis more offensive and I am a bit of a mix of the two. The three go well together, it’s good for the team to have players who go well together and who are complementary.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Pierre has relieved us, already because he’s as good a person off the pitch as he’s on the pitch, but also because his defensive strength is a major asset for the team. In addition to that, he has real quality to his game.

“With him, I feel freer, I know that I can go up and move out of the zone because he will be there behind to cover me if something bad happens like a counter or a loss of the ball. With him, I play more naturally and more freely. He integrated easily, there is chemistry with the whole dressing room, he was well received.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekwah was a mainstay of Sunderland’s midfield last term, but was largely unused by new head coach Regis Le Bris during the early stages of this season, and as such, was deemed surplus to requirements by the Frenchman.

Addressing Ekwah’s exit recently, Le Bris said: “I’d have liked to have played him more to see how he’d measure up against the others, to see if he’d say to himself: ‘Finally, I might still have something to go for at Sunderland’. But Pierre took a blow in a warm-up match we played in Spain a month and a half ago. He landed badly on an opponent, suffered back pains and was out of action for almost a fortnight. During those days, it’s a big period of preparation matches for us.

“Pierre was out, he came back at the end of the preparatory phase, but in the meantime the team had really taken off. I think that only reinforced for him the idea that the next step wasn’t here. And for us, as the team was doing well, it made sense for Pierre to look for a new project. That’s how it happened, it’s a bit by chance and at the same time a bit of destiny. But coming from the outside, I would have liked to try it out. But I couldn’t do it.

“I think Pierre has everything it takes to be a top five player in the five major European championships. Now you have to do it over and over again, and be consistent at the top level. That’s always the challenge with this type of young player. They’re extremely talented. Pierre has a CV, he’s already played for some of the big clubs, and everyone knows he’s got that talent. Now the question is: ‘Do you have the ability to repeat it weekend after weekend and over the course of a match? Because that’s what the competition is waiting for, after all!”