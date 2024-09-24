'I’ve not recovered' - Alexandre Mendy still not over failed Sunderland transfer move after summer of drama
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has opened up on his failed move to Sunderland last summer.
The French striker was heavily linked with a move to the North East during the transfer window but saw the move fail despite multiple bids from Sunderland. The player and his agent expressed their desire to move to Wearside but the move was blocked by Caen.
“No, I’ve not recovered 100 per cent, there are still a few after-effects”, Mendy said via France Bleu. “The after-effects of what was said, what happened in the past and also everything to do with my family: having packed my bags, having thought about going elsewhere, all those things.
“That will go away with time, but today I feel good on the pitch. The furniture has gone up but the boxes haven’t been unpacked yet. It’s taking a long time, there are a lot of boxes to unpack.
“We haven’t got the time yet, we’re concentrating on the football and when there’s the next break we’ll unpack everything.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.