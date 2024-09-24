Sunderland’s Championship rivals eye ground expansion to 53k - eclipsing Stadium of Light as biggest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland’s Championship rivals have announced an expansion to their stadium.
The Black Cats currently have the biggest ground in the Championship with a capacity of 48,707; however, Leeds United aims to increase the size of Elland Road.
The Yorkshire club has announced plans to increase the capacity of its stadium to accommodate 53,000 supporters. Elland Road ground can hold 37,645 fans at the moment - and has been full for every home match played in the last six seasons. 26,000 Leeds United fans are also on the waiting list for season tickets.
The plans will see Elland Road eclipse Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as the biggest in the Championship and would mean the ground was modernised to meet UEFA Category 4 regulations for "elite" European stadia.
Paraag Marathe, chairman of Leeds United and president of the club's owners, 49ers Enterprises, said: "We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented.
"Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."
Sunderland next face Leeds United on October 4 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.