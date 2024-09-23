Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland pair conducted an interview prior to the Black Cats’ win over Middlesbrough.

Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg has hailed head coach Regis Le Bris for his “excellent” impact since arriving on Wearside this summer.

The Frenchman has overseen five wins in six Championship outings so far this term, with the Black Cats currently occupying an automatic promotion spot at this fledgling stage of the campaign. Their most recent victory came on Saturday afternoon against Middlesbrough, with Rigg providing a decisive goal courtesy of a deftly-executed first-half back heel.

Prior to that clash, Sky Sports broadcast an interview between the midfielder and teammate Luke O’Nien during their coverage of proceedings at the Stadium of Light, and Rigg made no secret of his admiration for his new boss.

O’Nien asked the teenager, “Run of form at the start of the season, how much have you put that down to the new gaffer?”, to which Rigg responded, “I think he's been excellent, to be honest. Coming in, obviously by himself, he would have been nervous. New language, new culture, but I think he's done excellent so far.”

The centre-back then asked his young colleague, “In terms of aspirations for yourself, the club, what does it look like?”, with Rigg answering, “I think just developing. I think everyone can see how much we are developing. Developing as a player, as a person, and as a club really. Just keep going the way we are going.”

Unsurprisingly, Rigg himself has also come in for big praise after his match-winning turn against Boro at the weekend. Debutant Chris Mepham, who deputised superbly for Dan Ballard at the heart of defence, said: “I must admit I didn't realise how young Chris was probably until about a week in. I couldn't believe it.

“I think I got asked in a Q&A recently who's impressed me the most and he's the first person who came to mind, just the way he carries himself. He carries himself like he's been around for years. On the pitch, he looks so cool, calm and collected and also he's a top, top guy. It's important to keep him down to earth and humble. I have no doubts he'll have an unbelievable career. When you see him day in, day out you get a gauge of what a player's like and you expect to see him on a Saturday.

“He took the game by the scruff of the neck. I haven't been here long but there's definitely a top, top player there. It's just the way he carries himself, he's vocal on the pitch. Typically a 17-year-old might be a bit more inclined to keep himself to himself or be a bit more reserved.”