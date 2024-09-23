Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are looking to conclude a deal for free agent striker Aaron Connolly

No deal is done until its officially signed and sealed and as of now, Aaron Connolly is not yet a Sunderland player. There's a growing expectation that will become the case at some stage this week, however, in what is a surprise and eye-catching development in Sunderland's season.

Generally speaking, Sunderland have in recent times avoided recruiting free agents outside of the transfer window and so this represents something of a shift in strategy. Though there have at times been gaps in the squad following the end of a window, the view from the club has been that by the time a new arrival would be able to get up to match fitness, the actual impact they could offer on the pitch would be minimal. Sunderland have also usually cast doubt on the calibre of player left available on the free agent market, making clear that they don't want to add players not up to the physical and technical level of the rest of the squad just to add cover. The first point is pertinent to Connolly, who has not had a pre-season and will realistically need time to get up to speed if he does sign. The second not so much, as the Irish international is a different profile to your usual free agent. At 24, he still has room to develop and offers potential resale value as well as genuine competition for places this season. He is yet to deliver on the immense promise that he showed when breaking through at Brighton & Hove Albion, and yet he played regularly in the Championship last season with a decent goal return. Sunderland are not the biggest spenders in the division by any stretch and up front is the position where that poses the biggest challenges in recruitment. A low-risk, high-reward deal such as this one is always going to be attractive as a result.

It remains to be seen whether Connolly can reach the levels he hinted at in the early stages of his career and there are certainly no guarantees, but Sunderland will hope that he can follow a similar trajectory to players such as Jack Clarke in recapturing confidence and then consistent form in an environment where they are given the chance to play regularly. For supporters, this may also represent a pleasing show of ambition from Sunderland - looking to capitalise on a promising start to the season by adding more goals and competition for places to the squad. By signing Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed on loan deal for the rest of the campaign, Sunderland showed an encouraging flexibility by making signings for the here and now as well as for the future. If it happens, a deal for Connolly would be similar and hopefully suggests that the Black Cats are showing a serious intent to make a sustained push for the top six and beyond this season. The striker's career has undoubtedly been stop-start and by his own admission had its issues so far. Sunderland will know this is no sure thing but with Eliezer Mayenda playing very well and Wilson Isidor also pushing for more minutes, the stakes are not huge. What will be interesting if the deal does happen is what it means for both the weeks and months ahead and a crucial January transfer window.

The third reason why Sunderland tend not to pursue free agent deals is, as Kristjaan Speakman outlined when explaining why they hadn't signed another full back in the transfer window, is that they want to run as lean a squad as possible so that every player feels they are close to being selected. They believe that is the best way to create a training environment conducive to getting results on the pitch, and ensuring there are no disillusioned players who can have a negative impact on the group as a whole. The reality is that Sunderland's squad is already fairly sizeable and Connolly's potential arrival will only increase that. Nazariy Rusyn is struggling to get any significant minutes under Le Bris and might struggle to get in the squad once Connolly is up to speed. Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba are back in full training after almost leaving on deadline day, playing 90 minutes and scoring in an U21s game at Everton on Sunday. But the path to the squad for them already looks blocked when you consider that Alan Browne, Ian Poveda and Salis Abdul Samed are close to being available for selection. Come the festive period there will also be Ahmed Abdullahi to add to that mix. For Rusyn, Aouchiche and Ba, it is increasingly hard not to think that a January exit of some description may be increasingly inevitable. Either way, it will be a delicate task for Le Bris in the interim to manage those who miss out from week to week.

Connolly's potential arrival would be unlikely to make much of a difference to Sunderland's incoming business in January, if they're struggling for goals and consistent performances across their striking options then they'll almost certainly revisit the market. Clearly, the ideal scenario would be to go into that month in a position of strength and with Connolly a key part of that. If Sunderland finalise the deal, they’ll feel they’ve given their head coach real strength in depth and a healthy amount of Championship experience across all three of his attacking positions. The deal would be a calculated risk, and a fascinating one to watch over the rest of the campaign.