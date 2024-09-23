Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are understood to be nearing an agreement for the free agent.

Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign free agent striker Aaron Connolly in an out of window deal.

The Irishman has been without a club since leaving Hull City at the end of last season, and as such is eligible to join a new side at any time. To that end, the Black Cats are understood to be closing in on an agreement that would bolster Regis Le Bris’ forward line heading into the remainder of the campaign.

The Frenchman currently has Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor, Nazariy Rusyn, and Ahmed Abdullahi as his senior striking options - although the latter is expected to be sidelined for a while due to an ongoing groin issue. But with Sunderland seemingly edging closer to adding another centre forward to their ranks, here’s everything you need to know about Connolly.

Who is Aaron Connolly?

Connolly started his senior career with Brighton and Hove Albion, having come through the ranks at Mervue Academy in his native Republic of Ireland. During his time with the Seagulls, he would be sent out for loan stints with Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Italian outfit Venezia, and Hull City, who he would eventually join on a permanent basis last summer.

Over the course of 52 senior outings for Albion, he would score eight times, but his record at U23 level was much more impressive, with 31 strikes in 43 appearances. Since making the transition to first team football, his most prolific spell came at Hull, where he notched 10 times in 36 games. Last season, he scored eight in 28 Championship matches for the Tigers - albeit with just 13 starts in that time.

Still only 24, Connolly has also amassed nine caps for the Republic of Ireland, although he is yet to score for his country, and his most recent nod came in a 12 minute cameo against France during a European Championship qualifier last July.

What has been said about Connolly?

While Connolly may have endured patchy periods during his career to date, former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, who managed him last term, is of the belief that with the right backing and good fortune, the Irishman can have a huge future in the professional game.

Speaking back in December, Rosenior said: “Aaron's capable of anything he wants in his career if he stays on track. He's not 100 per cent fit, which is scary. He's a leader in the dressing room. He's a massive influence and has really taken [former Hull striker, now at Ipswich Town] Liam Delap under his wing. Some of his runs and some of his movement are top-level. He knows when he needs a rocket, but he knows I love him as I've known him since he was 15."

As for the player himself, Connolly has been quite open about the reasons as to why he has perhaps not reached his full potential just yet. Speaking upon his arrival at Hull on an initial loan agreement back in January of last year, he said: “It’s a massive point in my career. I’m 23 next week, being 19 feels like a long time ago when I was playing in the Premier League [with Brighton] regularly. That’s down to me and that’s stuff I’ve not been professional enough about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That mindset has completely flipped and if I can take anything positive from that Italy move [with Venezia], it’s that side of the game off the pitch, I had to get used to a different environment and just work. There was a lot of running in Italy but I’m starting to enjoy that bit of it as well, the professional side. I felt like I put in a decent shift for the team and hopefully if I can get sharper and a little bit more match fit, I can help the club out.”