Sunderland closing in on surprise swoop to bolster striking options with free agent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are making a move to bolster their striking options with a free agent

Sunderland are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Irish striker Aaron Connolly.

The 24-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Hull City at the end of his contract last summer, having scored ten goals across 36 appearances in all competitions for the club. The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker has also had loan spells at Luton Town, Venezia & Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have moved to bolster their striking options after coming close to completing a deal for a more experienced forward in the closing moments of deadline day. The club signed Ahmed Abdullahi from Gent but the youngster is very much seen as a long-term signing and will not be fit until around the festive period as he recovers from surgery on his groin.

Connolly will add experienced cover and competition to Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland options across the front line if a deal is concluded, which is now thought to be increasingly likely.