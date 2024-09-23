Régis Le Bris expecting further Sunderland injury boost ahead of Watford trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will be hoping to continue their superb start to the season when they face Watford on Saturday

Régis Le Bris is expecting a further injury boost at the Academy of Light this week as Sunderland prepare to face Watford at Vicarage Road.

Ian Poveda has missed Sunderland's last two league fixtures with a thigh injury but Le Bris said after the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough that he has a chance of making the squad.

"I think he will be available for our next training sessions, yes," Le Bris said. The 24-year-old would add some welcome depth to what has been a very inexperienced substitute's bench in recent weeks. Le Bris was handed a big boost last week when assessments showed that Dan Ballard had not suffered a serious ankle injury as first feared at Plymouth Argyle, with the influential defender fit enough to appear as a late substitute at the Stadium of Light over the weekend.

While Poveda should return to the squad this weekend, it is too early to tell whether Le Bris' midfield options will be bolstered. Alan Browne was absent from the Middlesbrough win with a minor knee injury and while he is expected to return before long, it is not yet clear whether he will be able to return to the squad for Watford. Similarly, defensive midfielder and deadline-day addition Salis Abdul Samed is also recovering from a minor knock and while Le Bris hopes that he will be able to join full training at some stage this week, he may not be ready for the trip to Watford. Le Bris will offer a further update at his press conference later this week.