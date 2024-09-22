Chris Mepham made his full debut at the Stadium of Light after Regis Le Bris named Dan Ballard on the substitute’s bench.

Ballard suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of the defeat to Plymouth Argyle last weekend and though he was passed fit to play, he only returned to training in the latter stages of this week. Le Bris opted to go with Mepham as a result, with Ballard offering cover on the bench. Ian Poveda was still absent with a thigh injury.

Le Bris opted not to bring Adil Aouchiche or Abdoullah Ba back into the fold despite Alan Browne and Poveda’s absence, with a number of academy players named on the bench in their stead.

Neither Rav van den Berg nor Jonny Howson were passed fit to play for the visitors. Michael Carrick made just one change to his starting XI, bringing Aidan Morris in ahead of Dan Barlaser who was on the bench.

Chris Rigg gave Sunderland the lead in the first half with a delightful back-heeled finish and Sunderland were able to hang on to the win to make it 15 points from their opening six games.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rates Sunderland’s players against Middlesbrough:

1 . Anthony Patterson Didn't have a great deal to do - defended set pieces well. Kicking was a bit mixed but his ball into a good area led to the first goal. 6

2 . Dennis Cirkin Jones got in to cross early on but solid from there and particularly in the second half where he almost always came out on top in his duels with substitute Doak. 7

3 . Chris Mepham Given his lack of league football in recent times this was a very accomplished debut. Used the ball sensibly and showed good position and awareness throughout to mop up some dangerous situations with little fuss. 8