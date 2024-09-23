Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eliezer Mayenda started up front once again for Régis Le Bris against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light...

Eliezer Mayenda posted a message to Sunderland fans after the win against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Rigg gave Sunderland the lead in the first half with a delightful back-heeled finish and the Black Cats were able to hang on to the win to make it 15 points from their opening six games. Mayenda started the game in the centre-forward role once again under Régis Le Bris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats enjoyed an attendance of 42,781 at the Stadium of Light for the clash against Middlesbrough with fan group This Is Wearside producing a superb full-stadium display before kick-off, which seems to have registered with Sunderland’s players.

After the game, Mayenda posted on social media: “Good performance from the team today at home. Amazing atmosphere SOL. Seguimos.” Seguimos is a Spanish word that can have multiple meanings, including we follow and we continue.

Le Bris praised his Sunderland players for their response to their first defeat of the Championship season after the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

“After the first defeat, it was difficult because I didn't think the dynamic was broken," he said. "During the week I felt that the players were very involved, and with still this willingness to improve. We talked a lot about our game model, the way we want to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end, we just had the preparation for this game on the last day, and they were very involved in that. It was a tough game, we needed to solve many problems during the game - for example when they overloaded our left side in the first half. I felt our team wanted to work together to solve these problems. They had the momentum in the second half because they wanted to score, but our mindset was very strong.”

Sunderland are next in action against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Championship, then facing games against Derby County and Leeds United at the Stadium of Light next week. The Black Cats currently sit second in the league behind West Brom, who remain undefeated and one point ahead of the Wearsiders.