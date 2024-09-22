Sunderland's Championship rivals sack manager after winless start to 2024-25 season

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 20:00 BST
Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship have parted ways with their manager after a winless start to the season

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Cardiff City have sacked manager Erol Bulut after a winless start to the league season.

The South Wales club currently sit bottom of the Championship with just one point from their opening six games. The Bluebirds were defeated 2-0 by Sunderland on the opening day of the 2024-25 campaign.

A statement from Cardiff City read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm First Team Manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the Club with immediate effect. The Board of Directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.

“First Team Coach Nikolaos Karydas will also depart and leaves with the Club’s best wishes. Further backroom staff confirmation will follow in due course. Omer Riza will take charge of the First Team on an interim basis, while the Club look to recruit a new permanent First Team Manager.”

