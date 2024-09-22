Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland goalkeeper sustained an injury which required surgery while on loan in the EFL

Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop was spotted at the Stadium of Light against Middlesbrough wearing a leg brace following an operation.

That’s after the former Manchester United goalkeeper sustained an injury while on loan at Wycombe Wanderers which required surgery.

Bishop joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the 2024-25 season earlier this summer having made the move to Sunderland 12 months ago. The goalkeeper made just one league appearance for the Black Cats’ last campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Bishop has two years left on his Sunderland deal but has been absent from the Chairboys’ squad since August after undergoing surgery. Bishop revealed the injury on his social media three weeks ago but re-joined his Sunderland teammates at the Stadium of Light to watch the game against Middlesbrough.

Bishop was joined by fellow injured Sunderland players Zak Johnson, Aji Alese, Nail Huggins and Jenson Seelt alongside Ian Poveda and Joe Anderson.