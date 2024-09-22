Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland captain has raised questions on the transfer strategy under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Former Sunderland captain Micky Gray has questioned Sunderland’s transfer model under owner Kryil Louis-Dreyfus.

Gray, who came up through Sunderland's youth system to earn 410 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame last season.

The 50-year-old won two promotions with Sunderland as a first-team player between 1992 and 2004 before enjoying stints with Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic but has criticised the sales of Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart in recent windows.

Clarke departed last summer to Ipswich Town for a fee of around £15million plus £5million in add-ons with Stewart bought by Southampton 12 months ago.

“Do I think it [Sunderland’s youth model] will work? Personally no”, Gray said on No Tippy Tappy Football. “The reasons being that I think we are a recruitment club now. If you think about the end of the transfer window – the best player just left.

“Jack Clarke – he has gone to Ipswich for I think 15 million quid or something like that and that is the problem I think. You look at the most talented players, Ross Stewart being one, a couple of years ago he did really well for Sunderland.

“Came from Ayr United [sic] signed for Sunderland and then he went to Southampton. I think he has played about two or three games for them. If you keep selling your best players and then you are hoping that the club are going to get promoted, you have got absolutely no chance.”