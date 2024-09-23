Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Mepham has delivered a brilliant verdict on Chris Rigg’s talent and leadership skills

Chris Mepham was surprised to learn that Chris Rigg was only 17 years old.

The Wear-Tees clash was decided by a moment of magic from Rigg, with the youngster netting a superb back-heeled finish in the first half to hand Régis Le Bris’ side all three points and extend their record to five wins from six in the league so far this season.

“I must admit I didn't realise how young Chris was probably until about a week in. I couldn't believe it,” Mepham said after the game against Middlesbrough.

“I think I got asked in a Q&A recently who's impressed me the most and he's the first person who came to mind, just the way he carries himself. He carries himself like he's been around for years. On the pitch, he looks so cool, calm and collected and also he's a top, top guy.

“It's important to keep him down to earth and humble. I have no doubts he'll have an unbelievable career. When you see him day in, day out you get a gauge of what a player's like and you expect to see him on a Saturday.

“He took the game by the scruff of the neck. I haven't been here long but there's definitely a top, top player there. It's just the way he carries himself, he's vocal on the pitch. Typically a 17-year-old might be a bit more inclined to keep himself to himself or be a bit more reserved.”

Rigg signed his first professional contract at the Academy of Light last summer amid interest from top-level European clubs and teams in the Premier League. Mepham, however, has been impressed by the attacking midfielder’s leadership qualities at such a young age.

“It's normally not until you're 20, 21, 22 when you feel like you can have a bit more authority and dictate to other players,” Mepham added. “But he's 17 and he has the respect of everyone inside the club, rightly so. It gives him the freedom to lead. The combination of that and his quality on the ball, it's an amazing combination.

“At 26, I've seen a fair amount and players with a lot of potential who have all the ability in the world but probably struggle a bit with the other side of the game. It's important to keep your feet on the ground, keep working hard and not become complacent and stop doing the things that got you into the first team.

“It's little things like coming in on time and not getting sloppy with day-to-day stuff. I can help with stuff like that and the club made it clear it was important for me to come in and use my know-how and experience.”

Sunderland are next in action against Watford in the Championship this coming Saturday at Vicarage Road with the Black Cats hoping to make it six wins from seven games.