There was a flurry of announcements after the 11pm deadline on Friday night - here’s what you may have missed:

Sunderland concluded four incoming transfer deals on deadline day last Friday night.

The window slammed shut at 11pm with the Black Cats yet to announce a single signing. However, within the next few hours, the club announced a flurry of new signings to their social media accounts with the last coming well into the early hours of the morning.

Sunderland completed a deal for Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic. The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal to make the move from FK Radnicki 1923. While the fee is officially undisclosed, Serbian media have reported that the Black Cats have spent close to £3.1million in securing the highly-rated midfielder. Aleksic won his first call-up to the senior Serbia squad earlier this year and was a player in demand this summer.

Sunderland concluded their deadline-day business by signing Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi. The 20-year-old Nigerian forward has signed for an undisclosed fee, joining on a four-year contract but with the club holding an option to extend for a further year. Abdullahi has limited experience in senior football but was prolific for Gent’s youth team before stepping up to the first-team environment this summer. The fee was thought to be around £1.7million.

Sunderland also completed the loan signing of Salis Abdul Samed. The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has made the switch from RC Lens, where he was a regular in recent times before falling out of favour ahead of the current campaign. The 24-year-old brings extensive top-tier experience to the club and made six Champions League appearances last season.

Sunderland concluded the signing of Chris Mepham on loan until the end of the 2024-25 campaign on deadline day too. The Black Cats have moved quickly after Aji Alese picked up an injury in training this week and the 26-year-old has opted to make the move to Wearside despite interest from other Championship clubs. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the former Brentford defender was proven at the level and would also add ‘invaluable’ experience both and off the pitch.

The Black Cats play Portsmouth in the Championship at Fratton Park under Régis Le Bris at 3pm.