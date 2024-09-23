Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Watford face each other at Vicarage Road this weekend

Watford have suffered a double injury scare ahead of Sunderland's trip to Vicarage Road this weekend.

The Hornets suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Norwich City at Carrow Road over the weekend, hampered significantly by the fact that their head coach Tom Cleverley was forced into a double substitution inside the first 15 minutes of the contest.

Central defender and Chile international Francisco Sierralta was one of those forced off, as well as first-choice goalkeeper and captain Daniel Bachmann. Ryan Porteous and Jonathan Bond were their replacements in the game. Neither Sierralta nor Bachmann have been ruled out of Saturday's game at this stage but clearly are doubts as things stand.

“Both look like muscular issues, and with those we need to wait a couple of days to see how bad they are,” Cleverley said.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Watford and Sunderland were the early pacesetters in the Championship, with Cleverley's side winning their first three league fixtures of the campaign. They are winless since then, though they did draw their last home game against Coventry City.

Cleverley said getting his side back on track was the biggest test of his nascent managerial career and admitted that he was concerned about the team's habit of conceding early in halves.

“My biggest test as a coach is certainly how we respond to this, and how we get better from it," he said.

"I’ve always operated in high-pressure and high-stress environments, and I know exactly how to respond to a setback.

“The obvious place to start is the start of the game again. We’re coming to a team who possibly had a slow start to the season, and yet we don’t give ourselves a chance to let the environment become fragile and unsettled. It is something we have to keep working at to put right.”

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is hoping to have Ian Poveda back in the squad for the game, while Alan Browne could also return depending on how he recovers from a minor knee problem this week. The game might come too soon for Salis Abdul Samed but there could be a debut for Aaron Connolly if, as expected, he completes a deal to sign as a free agent.