Sunderland fans deliver strong backing to Eliezer Mayenda amid Wilson Isidor question

Sunderland supporters have thrown their backing behind teenage striker Eliezer Mayenda, with a large majority believing that the Spaniard will score more goals for the Black Cats this season than summer signing Wilson Isidor. Mayenda has started the campaign at the point of Regis Le Bris’ attack, and has looked impressive enough so far, scoring twice and assisting two more across the first six games of the new term. For his part, Isidor is yet to make his full debut for Sunderland, and has instead had to settle for a smattering of substitute appearances - often being introduced in wide areas. And through a combination of Mayenda’s eye-catching arrival in the first team, and Le Bris’ apparent hesitation to deploy Isidor through the middle, the Black Cats’ fanbase has voiced their opinion that the youngster will outscore his teammate over the coming months. The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team \u0026amp; injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel. Last week, The Echo launched a poll with the central question, “Who will score more goals for Sunderland this season?”, and a notable 62% opted for Mayenda over Isidor, who picked up 38% of the vote. Sunderland’s other centre forward options are summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi and Nazariy Rusyn - with the former set for a lengthy stint on the treatment table due to a groin issue, and the latter seemingly quite far down the pecking order in Le Bris’ plans. Teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi has also been included in the Frenchman’s last two first team match day squads. It is within this context that Sunderland fans also sent a clear message to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman about the club’s January transfer plans last week. In another poll from The Echo, we asked whether the Black Cats needed to sign another centre forward in the winter window, to which 79% of responses admitted that they would ideally like to see another striker brought through the door. For his part, head coach Le Bris has also spoken out on the striker debate in recent days, emphasising the need for his team to score goals from all over the pitch. He said: “I want to say as well that the striker is not the only player on the pitch who has the responsibility to score. In many teams, the striker could be the only one, but I think in our squad, we need to create the danger from many sides - with the striker, with the wingers, with the offensive midfielders, with the set-pieces as well. When the responsibility is shared it is always more dangerous, and I think for the confidence of the striker, when he doesn’t score for maybe two or three games, it is not a problem, because we have other players with the ability to score.”