Sunderland midfielder returns to Academy of Light after one-month non-league loan move
Sunderland midfielder Ben Middlemas has officially returned to the Academy of Light after a one-month loan at South Shields.
The 19-year-old joined the non-league side at the end of August and played several games for the Mariners, scoring on his debut for the club and bagging a Man of the Match award against Scunthorpe.
Middlemas continued to play for Sunderland’s under-21s during his loan to South Shields and returned to his parent club for the Premier League International Cup games against Athletic Bilbao and Borussia Monchengladbach.
However, Middlemas has now officially returned to Sunderland after his one-month loan with South Shields ended last week. South Shields said in a statement: “Ben Middlemas has returned to his parent club @SunderlandAFC following his one-month loan. We would like to thank Ben for his efforts during his time at the club.”
Sunderland under-21s are next in action away to Fulham after losing 4-3 to Everton on Merseyside last weekend in the Premier League 2.
