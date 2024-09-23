Sunderland's average attendance compared to Leeds United, West Brom and QPR - gallery

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 13:54 BST

Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs outside the Premier League

Sunderland are hoping that they can claw themselves out of the Championship and into the top flight this season. They have started the 2024/25 campaign well and have won five out of their first six fixtures.

They made the decision to turn to Regis Le Bris as their new manager over the summer and he arrived in England as a bit of an unknown quantity. The ex-FC Lorient man has adapted well to life at the Stadium of Light though.

The Black Cats won 1-0 against Middlesbrough this weekend. Here is a look at their average home attendance compared to their rivals...

11,414

1. 24. Oxford United

11,414 Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
11,793

2. 23. Luton Town

11,793 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
15,388

3. 22. Millwall

15,388 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
15,610

4. 21. Blackburn Rovers

15,610 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland