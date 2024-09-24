Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have made a superb start to the Championship campaign and Patrick Roberts has been a key part of it

It was around this time a year ago that Tony Mowbray was discussing Patrick Roberts in his pre-match press conference.

That Mowbray was a huge fan of Roberts was no secret and his trust in the winger, as well as the brilliance of Amad alongside him, had been a key part of the winger’s role in dragging Sunderland to an unlikely play-off spot. At the start of the following campaign, he had not really got going in terms of pure goal contributions. But Mowbray had a point to make and it is one that’s stuck with me in assessing his contribution to the team.

Mowbray spoke about scratching beneath the surface of that headline statistic, and looking more closely at how often Roberts was involved in Sunderland’s best attacking moments. He explained how Roberts was right up there in terms of players across the division when it came to ‘second assists’ - the last player involved before the moment of the assist and goal itself. Then you have to consider how he draws opposition players to him as a result of his dribbling and close control, creating space in which others can thrive. This was why Sunderland rejected what would have been profitable bids for Roberts in the latter stages of the 2023 summer window, and eventually handed him a new two-year contract with the club option of a third.

As it happened, the campaign was one which fizzled out for both player and club. Two hamstring injuries badly hampered the winger’s progress and towards the end of the campaign, then interim boss Mike Dodds used a post-match press conference to set down a clear challenge to Roberts. He said that the winger needed to be a ‘pillar’ of the team pushing for promotion, and that the pair had held honest talks after the dismal 5-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers about the need for improvement. The importance of a big pre-season campaign was a key part of that discussion and the form that Roberts is now showing stems from there. Regis Le Bris spoke of his happiness with the 27-year-old’s physical condition at the end of the club’s Spain camp, adding that the next step was to begin delivering consistently in the final third.

From the very start of the campaign, Roberts has delivered. One goal and two assists from six games represents a very solid start - a goal contribution every other game will leave him with some of the best numbers in the division if he can replicate it over the course of the season. Then there are those contributions that Mowbray spoke of, the involvements that don’t grab the headlines but play a big part in getting the ball to the back of the net. Roberts already has three of those ‘second assists’ this season, his inch-perfect free kick headed back across goal by Dennis Cirkin for Luke O’Nien to convert as the Black Cats got their campaign up and running at Cardiff City. Then there was the run and cutback for Sunderland’s second goal at Portsmouth, Eliezer Mayenda’s effort eventually turned over the line by Alan Browne. Finally, the run and shot that forced George Edmundson to stick out a leg on Saturday and turn the ball into Chris Rigg’s path, where the youngster’s audacious finish did the rest. There was also a delightful reverse pass early in the build up to the opening goal at Fratton Park, perfectly demonstrating the formidable triangle he has built with Rigg and Trai Hume. It’s not a stretch, therefore, to say that Roberts has played an important role in seven of Sunderland’s thirteen goals this season.

Other performance metrics underline just how well Roberts is contributing in the final third this season. As per statistics website fotmob, the winger is consistently outperforming the vast majority of his positional rivals across the division. He has created more chances than 87% of wingers/attacking midfielders, and completed more passes than 93%. He has more touches of the ball than 94%, and more touches inside the opposition box than 90%. He has more successful crosses and dribbles than 86% of his rivals, and an expected assists tally superior to 92%. Put simply, there’s no reason to think that his impressive contributions won’t last if he can stay fit. That base fitness built in pre-season is also clearly key to the work he is putting in out of possession, quickly getting back to support Hume when required.

Then there is the intangible contribution Roberts makes to Sunderland. After all, football is meant to be fun and a release from the strains of everyday life - to reduce it purely to a game of numbers misses the point entirely. Why have Sunderland been so good to watch and follow so far this season? Primarily because they are winning, of course. The defensive structure Le Bris has quickly implemented has been central to that but so too has been the speed and inventiveness with which they have attacked on the break. At the heart of that has been Roberts’s mazy dribbling and instinctive passing, back every inch to the player who so captured the imagination of supporters. He has been a joy to watch, and mightily effective too.