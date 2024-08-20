Régis Le Bris reveals main factor in resurgence of key Sunderland player this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have enjoyed a superb start to the Championship campaign

Régis Le Bris believes Patrick Roberts is reaping the rewards of a strong summer behind the scenes at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have made an excellent start to their Championship campaign with back-to-back wins and a resurgent Roberts has been at the heart of it, his clever set-piece deliveries at the heart of the opening goals against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries derailed Roberts’ campaign last time out, and he was one of many Sunderland players who ended the campaign short of their best form. Le Bris believes Roberts recognised the importance of the pre-season programme and is getting his rewards for returning to the Academy of Light in a condition where he could hit the ground running.

“He's in very good shape, I think,” Le Bris said.

“The dynamic is always like that - sometimes you play well and sometimes you play bad. And if you have the personality to recognise the problem and then make some choices to perform on the pitch...I think Patrick had this thought during the summer and when he returned to the training ground he was in great shape. Now he's playing well, I hope it continues during the whole season.”

Roberts will face competition for his place in the coming weeks from summer signing Ian Poveda, who Le Bris said last weekend is 90% fit and closing on a senior debut. Roberts’ form, and the presence of Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba, means the club can take their time in ensuring the former Leeds United winger is ready and not at risk of a setback when he joins the matchday squad.