Who made the WhoScored Championship team of the week after an eventful weekend in the second tier?

The Stadium of Light was rocking on Sunday lunchtime as Sunderland made it two wins from two Championship games with a stunning performance against Sheffield Wednesday.

The game was all but over by the midway point of the first-half as Regis Le Bris’ side raced out of sight thanks to a strike from Eliezer Mayenda and a goal apiece from defensive duo Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien. Mayenda doubled his tally just after half-time that put the seal on a remarkable performance from the Black Cats players that helped Le Bris introduced himself to the Stadium of Light faithful in remarkable fashion.

After watching the Owls romp to an opening day win over Plymouth Argyle just seven days earlier, there may have been some trepidation from Sunderland supporters ahead of the game - but that was quickly washed away and the mood was one of elation when the full-time whistle was blown. Three Sunderland players made it into the stats experts team of the week - and let’s be honest, it could have been more!

WhoScored Championship Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Josh Vickers (Derby County)

The Rams keeper made a number of eye-catching saves to keep a clean sheet against Middlesbrough as the Rams claimed a 1-0 win and earned their first three points since securing a return to the Championship last season WhoScored rating: 8.3

Right-back: Liam Coyle (Hull City)

The Tigers fell behind to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle at Home Park but roared back into the game and earned a point from their first away day of the season thanks to an equaliser from Coyle WhoScored rating: 8.6

Centre-back: Luke O’Nien (Sunderland)

The first of a trio of Black Cats named in the WhoScored team of the week. O’Nien scored for the second time in a week after following up his effort in last weekend’s win at Cardiff City with the third goal in Sunday’s stunning home win against Sheffield Wednesday. A clean sheet, a solid defensive performance and a goal - why wouldn’t O’Nien be in this side? WhoScored rating: 8.1

Centre-back: Ciaron Brown (Oxford United)

The U’s have made a solid start to the season but fell to their first defeat of the campaign after coming out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller at Coventry City. Despite seeing Sky Blues striker Haji Wright score twice, Brown’s performance earned him a place in the team of the week WhoScored rating: 7.7

Left-back: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland)

Cirkin has made an impressive start to the new season as the Black Cats have kept clean sheets in both of their Championship fixtures. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender also showed his prowess at the other end of the pitch as he scored Sunderland’s opening goal in their 4-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday WhoScored rating: 8.3

Right wing: Ryan Andrews (Watford)

The Hornets are one of only three sides to have taken maximum points from their first two games of the season and Andrews’ form has been a big part of both victories. The winger scored in Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win against Stoke City and earned himself a place in the side WhoScored rating: 8.3

Centre midfield: Edo Kayembe (Watford)

Watford dominate the midfield and Kayembe’s rating was actually the second highest in the division over the weekend. The midfielder was in fine form in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Stoke as he scored twice to add to his opening day strike in the win at Millwall WhoScored rating: 9.0

Centre midfield: Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford)

Another Hornets midfielder makes the cut as the Georgian star followed up the goal he scored at Millwall last weekend with another eye-catching display with an assist that helped Watford to Saturday’s win against Stoke WhoScored rating: 8.2

Left wing: Hadji Wright (Coventry City)

The Sky Blues forward posted the highest rating across the Championship over the weekend after he produced a match-winning display as his side edged out Oxford United. Wright opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark and then snatched the points for his side with a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time WhoScored rating: 9.8

Striker: Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland)

The summer has been dominated by talk of Sunderland’s need to add a striker to their squad and there is still a feeling further strengthening is needed at the top end of the pitch. However, Mayenda’s energetic display and brace in Sunday’s impressive win against Wednesday did at least provide some promise for Regis Le Bris WhoScored rating: 8.8

Striker: Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

The United States international played a significant part in helping the Canaries claim their first point of the season in Saturday’s draw against Blackburn Rovers. Sargent grabbed his side’s first goal of the game and provided an assist for Borja Sainz before Yuki Ohashi earned a point for the visitors with a late equaliser WhoScored rating: 8.1