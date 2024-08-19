Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are still searching for a new experienced striker

SM Caen have reportedly opened talks with a new centre forward, a development that could yet have consequences in Sunderland’s pursuit of Alexandre Mendy.

Mendy, who top scored in Ligue 2 last season, has been a key target for the Black Cats this summer as they bid to add an experienced centre forward to their squad. The 30-year-old has made clear that he wants the move to Wearside despite interest from Saudi Arabia, but there has been no agreement reached between the two clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker briefly returned to training last week but generally continues to train away from the main group and was not involved in the opening game of the season over the weekend. Caen’s new ownership group, led by Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, had initially wanted to try and keep Mendy but the striker’s mind appears to be made up.

Caen have now opened talks with striker M’Baye Niang, who started his senior career at the club before moving to AC Milan. Niang is a free agent after a loan spell at Empoli in the second half of last season. The Senegal international has been doing individual training as he looks for a move and his arrival at Caen could potentially make a move for Mendy easier.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game, Caen head coach Nicolas Seube said the situation with Mendy was ‘difficult’ but that he hoped a solution would be found before the end of the transfer window.

“He is in individual training with the athletic trainers,” Seube said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The situation is delicate and difficult to sort out. Of course, as coach, I’d like him to be able to join the squad so that we have an extra attacking weapon. I hope that between now and the end of the summer transfer window, we’ll find the best formula.

“I’ve given my opinion on this subject and it’s not up to me. I’ll keep the discussions we’ve had together to myself. It’s an unpleasant situation for everyone, the player, the club, the new shareholders and me as coach. For the moment, everyone is losing out in this story. The idea is for us to find a win-win situation.”

Speaking last Friday, Regis Le Bris said that he hoped that there could be movement in the club’s search for a striker this week.

He said: “Nothing is close at the moment. We are working really hard, we’re in discussions with many players in and out. We are confident, this market is very difficult, the process is complex but I think we will succeed maybe in the next few days.”