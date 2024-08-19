Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Michael Beale has been reflecting on his time at Sunderland in a new interview

Michael Beale has delivered his most candid reflections on his spell at Sunderland yet, and said that believes the current squad can reach the play offs if they sign a striker between now and the end of the transfer window.

Beale has admitted that his time on Wearside was the only job he has not enjoyed in football, but said he wished the club all the best. A controversial pick to replace Tony Mowbray amongst fans, the former Rangers boss struggled to convince during a brief but fractious spell in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He eventually departed after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm, having apologised to Trai Hume for not shaking his hand following his substitution in a defeat to Birmingham City. His tenure had already been impacted by an FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United and some controversial comments in the media.

Beale has conducted an extensive interview with the ‘Mindset for Sport’ YouTube channel, in which he reflected on the challenges of not having a senior striker to work with, as well as the failure to recruit an assistant for support. Beale also touched on the impact of his personal circumstances at the time.

“Sunderland was very similar to the QPR squad, built around Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts as the wide players, Niall Huggins and Trai Hume as full backs getting around them,” Beale said.

“QPR was built the same, that was the style of play with a young squad. I went in there with the optimism of that. I went in there on my own as well, I didn't start until maybe the 19th, 20th December and we had four games in ten days. So the agreement was always that I would bring in an assistant at a later date, that never materialised. The key thing in the discussions I had with the club before going in and the owner, who is a really good guy, was that the team needed a striker. They'd won two of nine games under Tony Mowbray before but had a lot of the ball, that continued in my [tenure]. We won four, drew two and lost five of eleven. It was clear from the moment I went in that the fans were not aligned with the decision to let Tony Mowbray go. It was difficult, if I'm honest, the only club where I've not enjoyed working. It's just a feeling, I think everyone went in with the right intentions but it wasn't the right fit, I was a bit perplexed coming in from the outside because the people that made the decision to bring me in, they have to consider all of that. They were very keen to bring me in, I went in with all the intentions of working with the staff there but to bring one of my own in as well. It hurt that one, because there's only really so much one person can do in eight weeks. There's things I could have done better but the environment I went into, it was difficult, it's not how you'd want to go into a club. Eight weeks is short but I think it was best for all parties not to prolong it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a lot of family stuff going so it wasn't easy being in the north east, my family in Glasgow and we had the situation in London,” he added.

“That was in the background as well at a time when I'm trying to get to know new staff. The players were fantastic, I still think they have a really good squad - albeit a striker away from achieving what they want to achieve. I met a lot of good people there and the fans did a huge thing for my niece where they applauded for her, I didn't know it was happening and wasn't expecting it, they showed a real warmth in that. There's a difference between social media and reality.

“I wish Sunderland well and I think their fans are just desperate for success, the biggest attendance in the Championship. I felt we were just a striker short - I think back to Ipswich away. We are winning 1-0, they equalise and we have a couple of big chances to win the game, then concede from a set play. The margins are so short and it's such a young squad, the average age to get out of that division is 29 and ours was 23/24. We lost Huggins in my first game, Cirkin and Alese were already injured, then Roberts got injured in my second game. We lost a lot of what made the team entertaining. It's in the past now, I wish the new coach well. They had a tough run at the end of the season and I think the club and the owner are more aware of what the team needs, if they can get a striker between now and the end of the window I expect them to go close to the play-offs.”

Beale revealed that he had a turned down an offer to return to management in the Middle East since leaving Sunderland, but added that he was keen to work abroad and would consider offers from Europe and Asia.